REYNOLDSVILLE — The substantial increase in student enrollment at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), as well as the local need for an electrical construction program, were both highlights during Monday evening’s 2022-23 budget presentation.
At the Jeff Tech school board meeting earlier this month, it was announced that administration would be pursuing approval to implement an electrical construction program for the 2022-23 school year.
These additions, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman, focus on both the interest in the programs, as well as the needs of local employers.
In just the past couple of years, Jeff Tech has continued to make huge strides in paying attention to the needs of the area and its students, incorporating training programs to do just that. The first part-time practical nursing program was started in January of this year. And, as of Feb. 7, the school’s CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) program meets the newly-implemented Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requirements, making it a primary institution in the area to offer this certification. The school is also moving forward with plans for its “Farm to Refrigerator” meat-cutting training program.
Employers, as well as students/parents, had been mentioning the need for an electrical construction program at Jeff Tech, said Fillman.
“We know there are 74 jobs per year projected to be available in the six-county region,” he said. The budget presentation also notes a starting wage of $40,980.
A soft target to get this program started would be next year, Fillman said.
As of now, Jeff Tech has 490 students enrolled for next year, but Fillman expects to surpass that. According to the budget presentation, the projected number for the 2022-23 school year is 520 students.
The presentation showed the following enrollment numbers for the past five years:
- 2017-18 — 361 students
- 2018-19 — 343 students
- 2019-20 — 384 students
- 2020-21 — 405 students
- 2021-22 — 482 students
The success rate and need for Jeff Tech’s training programs continues to become more visible and valuable, said Fillman.
“There has been an increase across the board,” he said. “Students from across the districts have realized what’s available to them.”
“All of these little connections we have made with students, families and employers have led to this moment. This is a good place to come and pursue a career.”
To prepare for the projected increase in enrollment, Jeff Tech budgeted new positions, including an academic science teacher for science and one of social studies, an additional welding teacher, an instructor for new electrical occupations, an assistant principal position, an emotional support special education position and an emotional support employee (shared with Brockway Area School District). There will also be an increase is software licensees required and an increase in supply costs for students, according to the budget presentation.
Many students have jobs before they even graduate from Jeff Tech, Fillman said. Close to half of the school’s seniors this year already have job placement. Depending on the need, certain trades have higher placement rates.
“We have always had a bit of luck with machining and welding students,” Fillman said.
There is a tremendous need for machining workers in the area, which lays out great opportunities for students.
Jeff Tech does what it can to get the word out, said Fillman, including hosting school tours for students and families and career fairs. But, much of the enrollment comes from word of mouth. There is also “generational enrollment,” with families following in one another’s footsteps.
In 2021-22, Jeff Tech acquired 12 new employers to participate in its cooperative education program, which provides real-life work experience to students who are still in school. Student enrollment in this program has stayed steady, said Fillman.