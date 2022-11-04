REYNOLDSVILLE — On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) held its National Technical Honor Society induction ceremony, welcoming 28 students — its largest group yet.
The Jeff Tech chapter of NTHS began in 2006, said advisor Casey Burkett. It was on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, returning to normalcy in 2021 and inducting 16 students.
“In order to qualify for membership, students must uphold the NTHS attributes,” Burkett noted, which according to the NTHS organization, are skill, scholarship, honesty, responsibility, service, leadership and citizenship.
This also includes maintaining an “A” average in both academic and vocational classes, Burkett noted.
According to the NTHS’ website, the educational nonprofit organization “honors, recognizes and empowers students and teachers in Career and Technical Education (CTE),” serving more than 100,000 members across the country each year.
Since its initiation in 1984, “nearly 1 million students have become NTHS alumni,” according to www.nths.org.
NTHS students participate in a variety of service projects, said Burkett, both in the school and throughout the community.
The organization not only provides these valuable volunteering experiences for students to give back through service projects, but it also opens the door to many scholarship opportunities, she added.
According to Burkett, students inducted this year were as follows:
DuBois Area School District
- Makenzi Bogacki
- Heather Hannold
- Justice Kemmerer
- Skyla Lingenfelter
- Jarred Mann
- Cameron O’Connor
- Eathen Thompson
- Kaydence Tyree
- Parker Wheaton
- Kaylee Wolbert
Brookville Area School District
- Halee Postlewait
- Jessica Elder
- Dalton Geer
- Mariska Isaac
- Morgan Little
- Sara White
Brockway Area School District
- Hailey Betts
- Michael Ford
- Brady Mowery
Punxsutawney Area School District
- Caleb Adams
- Jaxton Freedline
- Rylee Grimes
- Gabe Herndon
- Hailey Macauley
- Madison May
- Owen Walter
- Austin Yoder
St. Marys Area School District
Bryson Tucker