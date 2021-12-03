REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) injunction was held Nov. 17, welcoming 16 students into the organization.
Advisor Casey Burkett said the NTHS has been active at Jeff Tech for quite some time. Haley Woodward is also a NTHS advisor.
“However, due to COVID, it was on hiatus last year,” said Burkett.
This is Burkett and Woodward’s, both of whom are Jeff Tech alumni, first year as advisors.
“We had 20 students that have met the criteria to qualify for membership,” said Burkett.
Criteria includes having an “A” average for both shop and academic classes, she noted.
According to the NTHS’ website, the educational nonprofit organization “honors, recognizes and empowers students and teachers in Career and Technical Education (CTE),” serving more than 100,000 members across the country each year.
Since its initiation in 1984, “nearly 1 million students have become NTHS alumni,” according to www.nths.org. “NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides close to $300,000 in scholarships annually, and strives to help connect education and industry to build a highly skilled workforce.”
NTHS students participate in a variety of service projects, said Burkett, both in the school and throughout the community.
“We also partner with the Art Club to go on a field trip at the end of the year,” Burkett said.
NTHS not only provides these valuable volunteering experiences for students to give back through service projects, but it also opens the door to many scholarship opportunities, she added.
According to Burkett, the inducted NTHS students include:
- DuBois Area School District: Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Riley Conrad, Nevaeh Lindemuth, Parker Wheaton, Lauren Wingert and Brice Gump
- Punxsutawney Area School District: Ty Neal, Blaze Hoch and Lane Verdill
- Brockway School District: Brady Mowrey and Miles Sabatine
- Brookville Area School District: Jessica Elder and Mariska Isaac
- St. Mary’s School District: Mackenzie Trunzo and Kevin Wolfe