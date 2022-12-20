REYNOLDSVILLE — For almost a decade now, a Jeff Tech teacher has offered a Christmas gift shop for students in need during the holiday season.
English instructor Melissa Mulhollan said this initiative started when she overheard students talking about how they couldn’t participate in gift exchanges, buy gifts for loved ones, and so on.
“They either didn’t have the money or transportation to get to the store. I started thinking about all the brand new items I end up returning, donating or regifting and thought, ‘Why not give them to my students to use as gifts?,’” Mulhollan said.
Once she started bringing in items, they would run out almost immediately, with more and more students asking if there were more to donate.
“I asked my friends and family for help. I realized, if the need was this great with my students alone, it had to be an issue for many more throughout the building,” she said. Hence, the Christmas Shop was born.
Jeff Tech staff members are asked to donate, and the effort was extended into the community this year, Mulhollan said.
“We had an outpouring of support,” she said.
Some examples of gift items include fleece blankets, jewelry, candles, clothing and much more.
English instructor Jill Mancuso has been a big help in running the Christmas Shop this year, as well as others in the English department –Isabel Rosiek, Jody Mottern, Mollie McMinn and Breanne Deeb.
Mulhollan also extended a “thank you” to Darleen Brown and Jane Heverley for their community donations.
Mulhollan, who is also an author, believes in giving back and helping others. She also donates 10 percent of her book sales from “The Coaching Classroom” to imPACT Virginia, “a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about human trafficking,” she said, as well as 10 percent of her other book sales to “Together We Rise,” an organization committed to helping foster children.
Come 2023, it will be time for Mulhollan to pass the torch on to Mancuso and Josh Bundy, engineering technologies instructor.
“I am so grateful these two fantastic people and teachers will keep this much needed event going for our students,” she said.