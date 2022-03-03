REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s board of directors approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Personnel
The following new hires were approved:
- School to Career Coordinator David Wolfe
- Health/Physical Education Instructor Megan Berquist
- Custodial/Maintenance employee Tanner Smith
- Macie Bogacki, academic and CTE (Career and Technical Education) substitute teacher
Miscellaneous
- The Computer Network Engineering Program will be discontinued at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
- Administration was approved to pursue Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) approval for an Electrical Construction Program for the 2022-23 school year.
- Tuition will be increased to $6,500 for the Adult Integrated classes over 1,250 hours for the 2022-23 school year, a $250 increase from last year.
- Adult Integrated tuition for classes under 1,250 hours will also be increased to $5,750, an increase of $750 from last year.
- Tuition will also be increased to $4,900 for the Adult Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program for the 2022-23 school year, a $200 increase from last year.
Informational items
- A Jeff Tech recruitment fair was held on Feb. 16, and the next one is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 from 5-7 p.m.
- Jeff Tech’s Career Fair was held Feb. 25.
- A $250 donation for the school’s backpack program was accepted from the Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of the Eagles.