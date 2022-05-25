REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational School) held its annual Awards Night on May 12, honoring both stand-out students and instructors for their efforts and accomplishments.
Principal Melissa Mowrey noted that it is important, and a Jeff Tech tradition, to honor and recognize individuals within the school that give their all on a regular basis to go above and beyond.
Kenneth “Kenny” Spicher of DuBois was awarded “Employee of the Year,” confirmed Mowrey. Spicher is the custodial supervisor at Jeff Tech, having spent around 13 years there, and three years formerly with DuBois Area School District.
The “Teacher of the Year” award was given to Brandon Nichol, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) instructor. Nichol is also an advisor for Jeff Tech’s Positive Behavior Support Program.
Student Awards
Students who were awarded the “Citizenship Award” were recognized for participating in school and/or community service, showing a positive attitude all around, displaying an understanding/appreciation of responsibility to the community, having strength of character and courage and promoting citizenship within the school:
- Ashton Stewart
- Maya Isaac
- Hunter Graham
- Athena McClain
- Mason Swab
- Cameron O’Connor
- Olivia Harmon
- Kayla Ceriani
- Mackenzie Trunzo
- IsaBella Ruth
- Grace Askey
- Lauren Wingert
- Domnic Cowley
- Nicholas Highfield
- Tyesha Lowmaster
- Garrett Zimmerman
- Jaxton Freedline
- Conner Perry
- Andrew Huff
- Matthew Beard
- Sian Jackson
- Mariska Isaac
- Tyler Reed
- Nevaeh Lindemuith
Sian Jackson, Hannah Runyon and Tia Wilson were awarded “Perfect Attendance” awards, and Garrett Zimmerman took home the “Good Citizen Award.” Grace Askey was awarded a scholarship from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Students from each shop were recognized for being outstanding in the “Outstanding Shop Student” category:
- Advanced Manufacturing – Casey Rosman
- Auto Mechanics – Nathaniel Trusch
- Building Trades – Hunter Raspe
- Collision Repair Technology – Damien Szalankawicz
- Computer Network Engineering – Miles Sabatine
- Computer Technology— Jade Mennetti
- Cosmetology – Riley Olds
- Culinary Arts – Kailee Powell
- Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment – Andrew Huff
- Digital Media Arts – Jaxton Freedline
- Engineering Technology – Dallas Tabacsko
- Health Assisting – Brooke Farmery
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning – Zackary Sprankle
- Welding/Metal Fabrication – James Fetterman
State SkillsUSA Awardees:
- Skylar Allshouse – Welding Sculpture
- Michael Ford – Diesel Mechanics
- Lane Verdill – HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning)
- Maria Hoch – T-Shirt Design
- Naliyah Gardner & Noah Webster – Digital Cinema
- Lauren Burkett, Taylor Simpson, Willow Sullivan– Entrepreneurship
- Rileigh Hollopeter – Photography
- Grace Askey, Cole Lunger, Mariska Isaac, Maya Isaac, Greg Poole – Quiz Bowl
- Orion Rosensteel – Technical Computer Applications
- Jaxton Freedline & Bailey Shaffer – TV/Video Production
- Lauren Wingert and Ethan Brotherton – Web Design
Art Recognition Awards
Five students had artwork published in the “Celebrating Art Book,” including Kelsey Dixon, Scottlyn Dunn, Jasmine Ellis, Tori Frantz and Harlie Test, said Mowrey.
Previously mentioned students also received award certificates for the Congressional Art Competition:
- Grace Askey
- Kelsey Dixon
- Scottlyn Dunn
- Jasmine Ellis
Jeff Tech senior Naliyah Gardner was the recipient of the “Art Achievement Award.”
Art Club Senior Awards were given to Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Naliyah Gardner, Olivia Harmon, Kendra Hutchins, David Hutchins, Stephanie Johns, Dom Phillips, IsaBella Ruth and Lauren Wingert.
More recognition
Throughout the year, Jeff Tech’s “Students of the Month” were Matthew Beard, Morgan Little, Hunter Graham, Nevaeh Lindemuth, Riley Conrad, Maria Hoch, Ashton Stewart and Lauren Wingert.
National Technical Honor Society students were also recognized during the May 12 ceremony, including Jessica Askey, Grace Askey, Lauren Wingert, Miles Sabatine, Mariska Isaac, Neveah Lindemuth, Jessica Elder, Skylar Allshouse, Blaze Hoch, Ty Neal, Kelvin Wolfe, Brady Mowrey, Mackenzie Trunzo, Devin Farmery, Parker Wheaton, Austin Yoder, Lane Verdill, Riley Conrad, Brice Reed-Gump and James Fetterman.
Math team members: Grace Askey, Arianna Cowley, Domnic Cowley, Rylee Grimes, Mariska Isaac, Maya Issac, Nevaeh Lindemuth, Madison May, Noble Mondi, Paige Morris, Ashton Stewart and Lauren Wingert.