REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) held its Veterans Day program on Thursday, where students and staff enjoyed military-related activities, speeches and recognizing the art contest winners.
Student Maria Hoch sang the National Anthem, while social studies instructor Tanya Sweka explained the reason behind Veterans Day.
Jeff Tech’s very own veterans were recognized during the assembly. There were also several military-related activities for students, such as a Veterans Day Trivia contest. There was also a game called Battleship, representing the U.S. Navy, Blind Retriever for the Marines/Army and Balloons Aloft for the Air Force.
“I thought basing the activities off the branches of military would make the day memorable for students,” she said.
Sweka noted they hope to cover more branches of the military at next year’s assembly.
Veterans Day Art Contest
“For the Veterans Day Art Contest, which is part of the assembly each year, students were asked to create a piece of artwork to commemorate veterans. Students also had to write an artist statement on how their artwork displays the theme, ‘Honor Our Country’s Heroes and Remembrance,’” said art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich.
Jeff Tech faculty, staff and visitors judged the contest. The results were:
- First place: Devan Odenbaugh
- Second place: Megan Deemer
- Third place: Mariska and Maya Isaac
The contest had a total of 14 patriotic student entries: JJ Bartruff, Kristina Carnley, Megan Deemer, Kelsey Dixon, Mackenzie Greene, Rylee Grimes, Maria Hoch, Mariska and Maya Isaac, Paige Morris, Devan Odenbaugh, Paige Schilling, Audrey Schneider, Alexis Wright, Ryan Peace and Ryan Davis.
The artwork was on display during the program.
“All three students will receive art supplies to keep creating art,” Dragich said, noting that the funds for this were donated.
Dragich also thanked Pennsylvania Army National Guard Sgt. Jose Longoria for donating prizes to the winning submissions.
