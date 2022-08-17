Jeff Tech Nursing graduates 68
Buy Now

Pictured (first row, from left) is Claudia Davenport, Teresa Reitz and Emily Kennedy. Second row (from left) is Gracie Prechtl, Sabrina Mile, Sarah Martinson and Macy Schurr.

 Submitted

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech Practical Nursing program recently held a graduation ceremony for its 68th class on Aug. 3.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos