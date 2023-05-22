REYNOLDSVILLE — This spring, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) seniors completed their final English project before graduation.
Jody Mottern, English instructor at Jeff Tech, said her 12th-grade students worked on a career project in late April, which involved them researching a career they could see themselves doing after high school. This is “the culmination of 13 years of hard work,” she noted.
For example, student Paige Schilling gathered information about becoming a train engineer, while Tyesha Lowmaster exhibited what she has learned about social work. Gavin Blazavich provided a presentation on what he learned about becoming a welder fabricator.
Once the students’ research was complete, Mottern said seniors then had to create a website about their career of choice, as well as design and display a trifold presentation.
“Students had the choice of making a business card, pamphlet or flyer,” she said.
This project gave students real-world experience and insight into career fields they are interested in, said Mottern.
Last but not least, students participated in student interviews specifically about these career fields.