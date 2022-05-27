REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s last day of school will be Tuesday, May 31, and graduation will be held outdoors, if weather permitting, at 7 p.m. on June 1, announced Principal Melissa Mowrey at this week’s committee meeting.
Among contracts and purchases, other agenda items were also quickly approved during the session.
Personnel
- Brianna Dusch will be hired as a full-time special education instructor effective June 30, 2022. This position is split between Jeff Tech and Brockway Area School District.
- Special education instructors will also be granted up to 14 additional days of employment during August 2022.
- Pam Kerr, former School to Career coordinator, will be granted an additional day of employment in June to mentor new School to Career Coordinator David Wolfe.
Miscellaneous
- Sherry Hasselman will continue as the committee secretary for four more years, through May 31, 2026.
- The committee approved that Jeff Tech retain all adult funds in the adult programs fund balance as a contingency for the “Farm to Refrigerator Project.”
- Jeff Tech will continue with PSBA (Association of Public School Leaders) membership services for 2022-2023.
- Activity Club Class 2022 will be closed at the end of the current school year.
- As part of budgeted funds, Tracy Giles will be paid $300 each year for article writing for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
- Denise Strattan will be paid $600 for yearbook during the 2021-22 school year.
- The remaining funds from community service events, such as the holiday banquet and fall festival, will be retained in a designated fund to fund future community service events.
- Jeff Tech will provide homebound for a student effective May 9, 2022.
The school also accepted the following donations:
- A $300 donation to the backpack program from an anonymous donor.
- Various welding pieces from Mahoning Outdoor Wood Furnace in Mahaffey, valued at $603, for the welding/metal fabrication program. Administrative Director Barry Fillman noted that this company currently has three Jeff Tech students working there, and is a partner of the cooperative education program.