REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students competed in the District 7 SkillsUSA Competition at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona on Jan. 17.
Jeff Tech students who took home first place will now advance onto the State SkillsUSA Competition this spring.
With more than 365,000 students and advisors joining SkillsUSA each year, the national association — serving high school, college and middle school students studying careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations — aims to shape world-class workers and leaders, according to its website.
Students compete in a variety of competitions, including shop-related categories such as welding, cosmetology and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), to leadership categories like job skill demonstrations, job interviews and quiz bowl, she said.
Jeff Tech was the host of the competition this year, with Advisors Jamie Rhed, Josh Bridge and Isabel Rosiek taking the lead.
1st place and moving on to the State SkillsUSA Competition in April at Hershey:
- Michael Ford – Diesel Mechanics
- Ethean Siple – Welding
- Isaiah Truesdale – Technical Computer Applications
- Rileigh Hollopleter – Photography
- Mariska Isaace, Maya Isaac, Chris Lengel, AJ Hewitt, Caden Mesanko – Quiz Bowl
2nd place
- Blaze Hoch – Precision Machining
- Austin Yoder, Kyle Lasher, Paiden Trayer – Welding Fabrication
3rd place
Greg Poole – HVAC