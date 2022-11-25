REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Art Club students once again flooded the streets of Reynoldsville this week to paint holiday scenes on the windows of local businesses.
Angela Dragich, Art Club advisor, said this three-day effort has very much grown over time, encompassing 19 participating businesses this year, as well as gaining more interest and excitement from students.
The paintings not only help the Art Club students express their creativity, but display holiday cheer for community members to enjoy, Dragich said.
Aside from the Main Street businesses, the Reynoldsville American Legion participates as well, and is also a sponsor of this initiative.
Students are able to interact with the businesses, too, asking for any requests they may have when it comes to the window creations, like a “Grinch-themed” or religious scene, said Dragich.
The Reynoldsville Community Association pays for the paint, Dragich said, and also helps get businesses involved each year. Some holiday scenes underway on Tuesday included a cozy fireplace, a Christmas tree and elf-related painting.
The feedback from the businesses and the community each year is always universally positive, Dragich said.
“Even people walking along the street always say something to the students (painting),” she said. “Everyone looks forward to it.”
Glass Erectors Inc., a business that first start participating in this initiative last year, was excited to have it return, even taking photos of their own, she added.
Two Art Club students have participated in window painting for all three years, Dragich noted.
Some comments from students this year included that they enjoyed “exploring their creativity,” “getting the community into a festive mood,” “getting the chance to work with others and make new friends,” and “connecting Jeff Tech to the community,” she said.
Students also told Dragich they enjoy going together as a group, and enjoy painting even when it’s cold outside.
The timing of this project also coincides with the holiday parade that soon comes through town, Dragich said. The Art Club returns to clean the windows in January.