REYNOLDSVILLE — Two groups of innovative Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students recently had the chance to compete in a real-life “Shark Tank” challenge.
Haley Woodward, special education teacher at Jeff Tech, said two teams attended the 2022 Husky Dog Pound Competition at the Bloomsburg University campus on March 24.
The challenge mirrors the show “Shark Tank,” a television show that showcases a nationwide search for aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, business people, creators, etc.
The business-focused competition at BU features hundreds of students each year, and is meant to inspire students to create innovative products, according to the university’s website. The competition welcomes middle and high-school students, as well as BU students, and offers $10,000 in prizes.
Students created a product, said Woodward, and presented it to a panel of judges. One team included students Mariska Isaac, Grace Askey, Sian Jackson and Kaylee Wolbert, who made an “easy pour” tool to put on a paint can.
The girls’ team placed 29th out of 122 teams, said Woodward.
Team two included Michael Ford, Nick Highfield, Jay Augustine and Dominic Cowley. The boys’ team created an arrow for tracking deer, “The Hollow Trak,” placing sixth out of 122 teams.
Students from more than 50 school districts in Pennsylvania pitched their products. Teams gave three-minute presentations, and were graded on their product, service or application, according to BU’s website.
“I feel this was a good experience for students because they were able to collaborate among many areas,” said Woodward. “They used multiple shops and skills to come up with the products they produced.”
Some examples of this, she said, are 3D printing and creating blue prints.
“The girls’ team welded and created the spout out of metal,” Woodward said. “The students were able to present to a panel of judges, giving them higher thinking experiences with a product they created.”
Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman said three students who participated in the competition also presented at Monday evening’s board meeting.
The Dog Pound Challenge was a great opportunity for students at Jeff Tech, he said, who are focused on hands-on learning and creating.
“This was a chance for kids to take skills they have (obtained) here, and compete and pursue an extension of that,” he said.
The board is always eager to learn more about what students are doing, said Fillman, and are very supportive of them and their unique skill sets and successes.
“Our kids do really well; they are creative problem solvers,” he said. “It’s always nice when the board can see what they’re achieving.”