REYNOLDSVILLE — Students in Steve Sensebaugh’s Digital Media Arts class at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) were recently awarded first place in NOCTI’s (National Occupational Competency Testing Institute) annual Video Contest.
NOCTI is a national leader in CTE (Career and Technical Education) credentialing solutions and resources. The contest, “Employable: A CTE Story!” was designed for students to create up to a two-minute video that showcases the value of CTE in the workforce, according to NOCTI’s press release.
Two of the Jeff Tech students, juniors Jaxton Freedline and Emma Orris, as well as Sensebaugh, attended Monday evening’s Jeff Tech Committee meeting to share some insight on creating the video, as well as the video itself, called “The Right Path.”
Sensebaugh introduced himself, noting that this year was his first teaching Digital Media Arts at Jeff Tech. Sensebaugh said how shocked and proud he was of the students’ first-place win, competing with schools all over the country.
Rather than focusing solely on doing interviews, Freedline told meeting attendees that those who worked on the video displayed a storyline. The video tells the story of a student (played by Jeff Tech senior Dakota Long), who is trying to figure out what to do with his life throughout high school. In the video, Long ends up attending a CTE school, which then leads to him graduating and getting his ideal job with a successful company doing something with a trade he enjoys.
Orris, a student from Brookville Area School District, and Freedline, Punxsutawney Area School District, said they wanted to represent Jeff Tech and all CTE schools in a positive light.
The video also featured Jeff Tech’s Administrative Director Barry Fillman, acting as the company owner who hired the student.
Freedline said the students spent an estimated one or two days writing the script, two days on production, about a week and a half editing and two and a half weeks filming.
Following the presentation, Fillman noted the students navigated certain challenges throughout the video process well, such as when they were recording in his office and the sound malfunctioned, but they just worked on through it and found a solution.
Sensebaugh said “The Right Path” was a group effort. Freedline was the leader in creating it, while Orris and Haley Borczyk helped with editing and crew work. Student Hailey Macauley wrote the film, and, as previously stated, Long played the student featured in the video.
Jeff Tech committee members, including Fillman and Jeff Ginther, were very complimentary of the students and their achievement.
The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjS_9Zg7jaY.