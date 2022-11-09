REYNOLDSVILLE — At Jeff Tech’s Monday evening meeting, board members welcomed student representative Michael Ford, a diesel mechanic senior student from Brockway, onto the team.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said there will be another student board representative, a junior from DuBois, who will be coming aboard soon as well.
Ford is a cooperative education (co-op) program student, Fillman noted, so he will have much experience about the program to share with the board at each meeting. He will also be giving updates on student happenings, and will be available to give a student’s perspective on certain topics.
The school will be hosting a Veterans Day assembly in the gymnasium at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. This will include honoring Jeff Tech’s own veterans, as well as elaborating on Veterans Day and recognizing the annual art competition winners.
Jeff Tech is also welcoming new culinary arts instructor Jaclyn Steele as of the week of Nov. 29, Fillman noted.
Former culinary arts instructor John Druschel resigned as of Nov. 14.
The board also accepted the resignation of Dave Wolfe, school to career coordinator, and medical assisting/health occupations instructor Mary Ann Madalis.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will be the board’s reorganization meeting.