REYNOLDSVILLE — Thanks to a generous grant for its Backpack Program, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) was able to provide holiday meals for students and families in need.
Principal Melissa Mowrey said Reynoldsville Elks Lodge #519 Secretary Jeanette Mulhollan applied for a $6,000 grant, which was all gifted to the school’s Backpack Program.
The program has been underway for over five years now, having started with just eight benefiting recipients. It now sends enough food home for the entire family, such as fruits, vegetables, snacks and frozen goods.
Jeff Tech faculty and staff also make donations from their paychecks, which go directly to the program fund.
The initiative was founded to help alleviate some of the stress from the lives of students and families, Mowrey said, eliminating the worry of where their next meal or snack may be coming from.
The six Christmas meals provided thanks to the grant included several food items, such as ham, lasagna, mashed potatoes, gravy, cinnamon rolls, veggies, oranges, cereal, a gingerbread house, candy canes, hot chocolate, snacks and more, said Mowrey.
The Christmas meals are something Jeff Tech does each year, she said, along with the school’s Viking Tree, which represents students in Jeff Tech’s Backpack Program. Each student on the tree writes a needed item or an item from their wish list on the tag.
“Each child in the household will receive a clothing gift and a toy gift, purchased by our staff,” Mowrey said. “Families pick the items up or we deliver if they do not have transportation.”
The remaining grant funds will be used for Backpack Program recipients in the future.
All of this could not be done without the kindness and dedication of Jeff Tech’s staff and the local community, Mowrey noted.
“Our community’s continued generosity is what keeps our program successful and allows us to provide meals/food to our families that just need a little extra help at times. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support of school and our programs,” Mowrey said.
Checks for the Backpack Program can be made out to “Jeff Tech” with the Backpack Program in the “memo” section. Cash donations are also accepted.
Both can be mailed or dropped off to:
Jeff Tech 576 Vo-Tech
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Donors are asked to mark the envelope “Attn: Backpack Program.”