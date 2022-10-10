REYNOLDSVILLE — Over the past five years, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Backpack Program has been providing hearty meals for families in need.
Principal Melissa Mowrey said despite the recent spike in inflation, there has been a decline in families requesting help from the program.
“I worry we are not reaching families that may need assistance,” she said.
Students are sent information in their first-day packets, said Mowrey. They are also going to send an email out to Jeff Tech families to remind them of the program.
The school’s Backpack Program has received continuous support from the community, and has been very successful.
“We ask for donations annually from clubs and organizations,” said Mowrey. “Donations are steady.”
Jeff Tech faculty and staff also make donations from their paychecks, which go directly to the program fund.
The program started with only eight families, and has since grown, sending enough food home for the entire family, including items like fruits, vegetables, snacks, drinks and more.
Program volunteers also send home Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas dinners to all of the Backpack Program families.
Along with nonperishable items, the program also purchases frozen goods, meats and cheeses with the funds received, Mowrey had noted.
In a previously-published Courier Express article, Mowrey noted that she feels easing the stress of student’s everyday lives is very important.
“Some of our families have many other obstacles that they have to deal with,” she said. “If I can remove one of those obstacles, I believe we should.”
Those who would like to donate can do so by dropping non-perishable items off at Jeff Tech between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If the items need picked up, they can call 814-653-8265 to make arrangements.
Checks can be made out to “Jeff Tech” with the Backpack Program in the “memo” section. Cash donations are also accepted.
Both can be mailed or dropped off to:
Jeff Tech 576 Vo-Tech
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Donors are asked to mark the envelope “Attn: Backpack Program.”