Jenna Gaston

Jenna Gaston of Punxsutawney officially became the assistant principal at Jeff Tech on Aug. 8.

 Submitted

REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) has kicked off the 2022-23 school year with Jenna Gaston as its new assistant principal. A Punxsutawney native, Gaston has an extensive background and certification in education. But, it’s her passion for schools and bettering communities that shines the brightest.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos