REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s first part-time practical nursing program began in January of this year, welcoming eight students.
These students are expected to graduate in November 2023, said Practical Nursing Coordinator Cara Davenport.
Now around two months into the program, Davenport says as with starting anything new, there are some challenges.
“The major challenge has been scheduling part- and full-time classes in the same location. We have to get creative on some days and use the simulation lab,” she said.
One other change that has been made, said Davenport, is how theory information is presented to students.
“We decided to use some of the online or virtual learning material to support and re-enforce what was taught for that day,” she said.
The part-time program has an age range from students in their late 20s to mid 50s, Davenport said.
Being that Jeff Tech graduated its first nursing class in 1969, it was definitely time, and one of Davenport’s main goals, to provide a part-time option. Students seem to be very appreciative of the part-time program’s flexibility.
“I have received very positive feedback from the students about how providing a part-time program has given them the opportunity return to school, maintain a job and have time for family,” said Davenport.