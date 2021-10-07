REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Positive Behavior Support Program is back up and running this year, according to Principal Melissa Mowrey.
The program, which focuses on respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, encourages students to meet daily expectations when it comes to things like grades, attendance and discipline. As a reward, students have the chance to go on field trips throughout the school year.
For this school year, Mowrey said there are three trips planned for program participants, the first being on Oct. 13 to Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.
“We have a ton of outdoor activities being planned,” she said. “An archery course and ropes course are just a couple of the things we are doing.”
Mowrey said the plan is also for students to attend the Urban Air Indoor Trampoline Park in Altoona, as well as Kennywood amusement park.
At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Mowrey said there was a school-wide shirt sale to help defer the cost of the trips for students. They are currently awaiting the delivery of the order to determine the amount of funds generated.
Additionally, Jeff Tech is also still hosting its “Principal’s 200 Club” daily.
The “Principal’s 200 Club” is another effort of the Positive Support Behavior initiative. The club’s board is located in the hallway outside of Mowrey’s office, divided into numbered blocks.
Each day, adults in the building are given three principal’s tickets, and students who receive one have met an expected behavior in one of the four categories.
Once so many blocks are filled, the students in them receive a small prize or activity, said Mowrey, which are requested personally by students.
“We are excited to have some of our activities back this year,” Mowrey said. “We had our annual kickoff in September.”
There is also the hope to add some random activities for students, once the wave of COVID-19 slows down, she noted.
“It’s been nice to have some normalcy for the students,” she said. “Although we aren’t completely back to ‘normal,’ it’s beginning to feel that way.”