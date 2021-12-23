DuBOIS — Goodbyes were said to long-time Sandy Township Supervisor Jim Jeffers at this week’s meeting.
“I want to thank Jim for his time with the township,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “He’s done a tremendous job and has done a lot of work for the township and personally he’s been just a really good supervisor.”
Arbaugh presented Jeffers with a certificate from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors for Jeffers’ years of service.
Jeffers also received a clock from the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors for his 20 years of dedicated service, said Arbaugh.
“My book of life, this is a chapter that’s come to a close,” said Jeffers. “It’s been an honor and privilege of mine to represent Sandy Township residents. Sometimes, it seemed like 20 years went a long time, but then you stop and think about it, it went pretty quickly. I’m glad I’m still breathing, and I was able to represent them. Thank you for having me, and thank you for working with me.”
The township board of supervisors and municipal authority will hold their reorganization and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.