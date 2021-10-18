BROOKVILLE — Jefferson Animal Clinic of Brookville is going out of its way to help a nearby animal shelter in need.
Office Manager Laura Hills said the JAC aims to be more than just a place for check ups, medications, etc., but also a community resource and partner.
The JAC is now collecting donations for Clarion PAWS — a nonprofit cat rescue based in Clarion — until Nov. 30, said Hills.
The JAC’s office cat, Applesauce, just turned 1 year old.
“To celebrate her birthday, she wants to help some other cats in need, so she is collecting donations for Clarion PAWS.”
According to the JAC news release, Clarion PAWS is a pet adoption and welfare society that focuses on controlling the local pet population through “neuter programs for feral cats, as well as facilitating low-cost spay-and-neuter surgery for pet cats.”
It also works with foster families while an animal is waiting for its forever home.
“In addition, they run a pet food bank to offer dog and cat food, as well as cat litter, to low/fixed income homes in need,” the release says.
Donation requests for Clarion PAWS include:
- White kitchen garbage bags
- Purina Adult & Kitten Chow
- Cat/Dog food (for food bank)
- Cat litter (for food bank)
- Pet toys
- Cat carriers
- Dog crates
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Fabric softener
- Hand sanitizer
- Plastic bags
- Kleenex tissues
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Forever stamps
- Copy paper
- Towels
- Packing tape
- Scotch tape
- #10 business envelopes
- Amazon gift cards
Call 814-715-7467 for more information.