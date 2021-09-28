PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County Democrats (JeffDems) have announced their fall banquet, “Dinner with Dems,” on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
Guest speakers will include Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate. Also speaking will be Steve Irwin, 2022 prospective candidate for Lt. Governor. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the speakers.
There will also be a silent auction of gift baskets from Jefferson Countians.
The ticket purchase deadline is Oct. 4. Mail a check for $40/person, made out to JeffDem Committee, c/o Carole Briggs, 26 Stonehenge Circle, Brookville, PA 15825. Questions: jeffersoncountypadems@gmail.com.