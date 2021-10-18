PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County EMS has been doing some new training at the Punxsutawney Area High School with the new Future First Responders Club, which is a first for the organization.
Director of Training Leo Pernesky said he has never been called in to teach the first aid and CPR certification to high school students before. He has been to the school two times now for the certification classes with the club. The first lesson was CPR and the second day, last Wednesday, he was teaching how to respond to basic medical emergencies.
Pernesky enjoyed teaching the students in the club, saying they were very interactive during the lessons. He said no matter which field of civil service the students were interested in, they have to get certified in CPR and first aid and maintain that certification.
He said they are often called in to help certify teachers at pre-schools or school nurses, and helping out with education at the hospital and fire departments.
“It’s good because there’s a national shortage of EMS personnel period. There are times when people do not get an ambulance for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour because there’s no ambulance to come get them. And there are some of us who are getting up there in years of service,” Pernesky said.
He has 41 years in himself, and questioned who will take over when people like himself start to retire.
“We need fresh blood… We need the younger generation to get into it and help out,” Pernesky said.
He said that some of the students he is teaching for the club could even join the volunteer ambulance services in the area. They can take the EMT class and get certified to run for the ambulance service.
According to Pernesky, students as young as 15 years old can take the class, but they must be 16 before they can take the certification test.
He was pleased with how interested the students were in the certification classes, and is happy to see a club such as the Future First Responders be formed in the area.