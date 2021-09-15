BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Treasurer’s office sold out of antlerless deer hunting licenses for Wildlife Management Unit 2D within about three hours of being open for the first over-the-counter sales in the county.
Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenburg said this is the first time Jefferson County has been able to offer over-the-counter antlerless licenses because the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the date up about a month. Last year, over-the-counter sales didn’t begin until Oct. 5, whereas this year they were available on Monday, Sept. 13, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
“This is the first time ever there’s been zones in Jefferson County available in the over-the-counter sales,” VanSteenburg said. “Last year or the year before, we got within about five days of over-the-counter sales before it sold out.”
He believes this date change is a big part of why the county could offer the over-the-counter licenses.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Communications Director Travis Lau explained this date was changed to bring all the Wildlife Management Units into alignment on dates and deadlines. He said the date was moved up in some areas, and back in others. Particularly, the WMUs around Philadelphia, where the dates were significantly earlier than the rest of the state.
“It was all part of the process to bring everything in line with the other counties. Now, there’s one start date that’s dead in the middle of when over-the-counter sales used to start in those three WMUs and the rest of the state,” Lau said.
The three WMUs near Philadelphia used to have an early start date at the end of August, and the rest of them would start in early October. Lau said this adjustment to bring everything into alignment was also spurred on by a switch to a new licensing vendor.
“They have one set of rules rather than multiple sets, and that always makes things simpler and more customer friendly,” Lau said.
VanSteenburg said the county started processing applications for the remaining licenses around 7:30 a.m. and sold out of antlerless licenses for Wildlife Management Unit 2D by 10:50 a.m.
“We started at 7:30 a.m. and we had 255 we had done by 9 a.m. At 10:50 a.m. when we sold out, we had processed 431 licenses,” VanSteenburg said.
He also said the office was working tirelessly to ensure they fulfilled all the applications that had come through the mail. There were about 2,100 licenses left of the 74,000 the 2D WMU was allocated when the office opened for sales Monday morning.
Lau said this is an increase of 14,000 licenses for the 2D region, which is “up significantly from last year.”
Another change this year is the number of antlerless licenses a hunter can hold, and how many they can continue to purchase as they report harvested deer.
“It used to be that hunters in most of the state were limited to holding three total (licenses) and that total has been increased to six,” Lau said. “Anyone who reaches their personal limit of six can purchase more as they report them.”
VanSteenburg explained that hunters can get one license per round for the first three rounds, meaning hunters could have a total of three licenses by the time over-the-counter sales started. This meant hunters could purchase another three licenses if they wanted to starting Monday, which is what VanSteenburg said many chose to do.
VanSteenburg said that while 2D was sold out in the morning, there are still about 5,500 licenses still available for the WMU 2E.