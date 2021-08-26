BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed the slow down of inmate transportations caused by COVID-19 cases, and the protocols that are being followed.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald mentioned that state prison transports for inmates have been changed recently because of the increase of COVID-19 cases. He then passed the discussion off to Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Sam Bartley, who handles the transports.
Bartley explained that before COVID, when he would schedule a state transport, it averaged two weeks to get inmates scheduled to be moved. Since COVID began, he said it is now once a month “If I’m lucky,” to get scheduled with the Department of Corrections to accept county inmates at a state prison.
“I can’t do any scheduling, it’s up to the DOC as far as bringing new commitments down to them. They tell me the number and date that we’re allowed to go, and that’s that. I just submit the paperwork,” Bartley said.
Another issue that has come up is the DOC has cut the number of inmates they were allowing Bartley to transport by half. He said they will get approval for nine inmates to transport, then the DOC will cut the van load in half because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Just to make everybody aware, it’s not that we’re not scheduling it. I have no say and it’s up to the Department of Corrections as far as bringing new commitments. I see it probably, unfortunately, it’s probably going to be like this for at least the winter until spring next year. They’re really cracking down again as part of the Department of Corrections trying to keep it out of the Department of Corrections,” Bartley said.
He said now if an inmate gets a state prison sentence in Jefferson County it could be a month or two before they are able to move them to state facility. Warden Dustin Myers said the Sheriff’s Department is doing a good job at keeping the jail informed about the changes as they happen.
“We all greatly appreciate that, sometimes you guys get notification before we do on what’s going on,” Myers said.
Bartley said they can also only go to one state prison right now that’s equipped to handle the new inmates coming in. The inmates are all required to be lab tested for COVID before they are allowed to be transported.
Myers said the jail has rapid tests and lab tests available. When they get a new inmate off the streets, they are rapid tested and quarantined for seven days and rapid tested again before sending them into the general population. If they are going to a state facility, they are likely in the general population already, so they are lab tested before being transported. Bartley said the DOC will only accept lab tested results.
“We’re one of the few counties in the state, I believe, that we’ve been very fortunate that any COVID case that we’ve dealt with, we’ve been able to quarantine it rather quickly and prevent any spread,” Myers said.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott also said the jail tests the work release inmates weekly.
Myers said the jail is still running operations as normal, and about five to 10 people might remain in the facility longer.
“Luckily the judge has reduced our numbers quite a bit, we’re not really getting hit as hard as we normally would be. Our numbers are low right now, so it’s basically nothing, there’s really no impact on us,” Myers said.
The jail also went through this last year when things started to shut down, and are better prepared now.
Bartley also said that if it was an issue as far as sentencing, they would evaluate with Judge John Foradora to see if there was a way to get around the issue. They have not had to do this because of the jail’s low numbers currently.