FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority discussed the animal bedding program and issues with “choppers” during its meeting last week.
Authority Director Donna Cooper explained the animal bedding program as a partnership with local farmers. The farmers use the newspapers from the local recycling sheds as animal bedding for their farm animals.
The authority leases the participating farmers a “chopper” that the newspaper is put into to be chopped into bedding materials.
Once a farmer’s contract is up, they can either renew it, or opt out of the animal bedding program and return the chopper to the authority. The topic of concern for the authority were two choppers that have run out of contract but still have not been returned.
Cooper explained she and Authority Chair David Gordon have both been in contact with the farmers who are in possession of the choppers. Both farmers have assured the authority they will get the machine returned, but have yet to do so.
“After many attempts to try to get the choppers returned, we still don’t have them,” Cooper said. “I’ve talked to both of them and they’ve both assured me ‘yep, we’ll get them back.’”
Gordon said he had a letter drafted, but was waiting to hear what kind of action the authority would want to take if the letter is ignored so he can include it with the request letter. Cooper said she has not gotten the authority solicitor involved yet, but would if the authority wanted to go that route.
“Had they had the chopper, here’s what they’d have had to pay for the lease of it, thus we haven’t had that as income so you ought to have to back up and pay it. And I am going to have that number in there in terms of how much we haven’t taken in,” Gordon said.
Cooper said she doesn’t believe another letter is going to get any action, but Gordon said he could make the threat of the next action coming from the magistrate office.
Cooper said she believes one of the choppers will likely only be good for parts once the authority finally gets it back, but the authority can’t “just salvage the equipment” because it’s not the proper way to do it with the Department of Environmental Protection. She said she would have to get pictures of them, and they would have to be able to clearly see that the machines were not good.
The authority also approved interviewing and hiring Roger Geist as a part-time driver with the authority. Geist has a CDL, and previously worked with the road crew for Washington Township. He was already in one of the trucks with another driver and road along for a short route to get the idea of the job.
Cooper said she already knows all his references, and joked that she offered him part-time work at his retirement party. This will give the authority a second back-up driver, which was important to the board.