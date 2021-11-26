FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority had to discuss finding a new vendor for the household hazardous waste (HHW) collections during a recent meeting, as the previous company has gone out of business unexpectedly.
During the director’s report, Director Donna Cooper informed the board that ECS&R is now out of business, and the board would have to find a new vendor.
“After the October meeting, I was contacted by ECS&R and they had decided to cease operation. It was a sudden decision by the owner,” Cooper said.
She contacted another company, Noble Environmental, about possibly partnering for the next HHW collection, and the company was interested and sent some quotes.
Cooper presented these quotes to the board for review after telling them the news of ECS&R. The costs quoted from Noble Environmental ranged from 40 cents to $2 per pound on various HHW materials, with the exception of $14 per propane cylinder.
The company’s available dates for collections were May 7 and Aug. 27. The board reviewed the quotes and motioned to proceed with the company for the 2022 collections.
“Noble is the only one in this part of the state that can manage both electronics and HHW. Other companies in this area handle only electronics, and since we want to collect both, it is more feasible to work with one vendor,” Cooper said.
She also updated the board about funding opportunities, sharing that the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act contains investments in our nation’s recycling programs, including a $15 million county-eligible grant program for recycling education.
The National Association of Counties released a comment saying “county governments play an essential role in the nation’s recycling systems, as local governments are the primary provider of waste management services across the country.”
Under grant purchases, the board approved recycling public education campaign costs at about $31,550.
For public education, the 2021 EPA National Recycling Strategy includes five objectives to strengthen the U.S. recycling system. Those objectives are:
- Improve markets for recycled commodities.
- Increase collection of recyclable materials and improve recycling infrastructure.
- Reduce contamination in recycled materials stream through public education.
- Enhance policies and programs to support recyclability.
- Standardize measurement and increase data collection.