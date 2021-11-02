FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority shared the results and participation of the household hazardous waste collection that was held at the Falls Creek Goodwill in September, collecting more waste than any previous event.
Authority Director Donna Cooper said there were 161 participants, which is about average for the collection, but that more pounds in total were collected than ever before.
“This was our biggest collection yet,” Cooper said. “Those pounds exceeded what was collected in May, about the same number of participants, and the one thing I did notice, we were getting too many people out of county.”
Of the 161 participants, 13 were from out of county, which she said doesn’t sound like a lot, but that it adds up for them in the long run. She thinks that even though Clearfield County held an HHW collection on the same day, that DuBois residents might have come to the Jefferson County site because it was closer.
The authority is going to start monitoring the home addresses of the participants more closely. This is important for the collections, because the authority is covering the cost of the service provider.
There was a total of 33,611 pounds collected — 6,267 pounds of household hazardous waste materials and 27,344 pounds of electronics.
ESCR, the company which collects the materials, had an unexpected cost increase leading up to the collection. The authority voted at the August meeting to accept donations to make up this extra cost, but not charge it to those who had already registered under the previous cost.
The authority had an additional cost of $3,644.36 to cover for the waste disposal facility. ECSR is keeping the costs at the increased rate for now, but is hoping they will be going back down in the future.
Cooper was also happy to report they collected about $400 in donations during the event. This money will be used for the drop-off recycling program rather than the extra HHW costs, because the authority is applying for a Household Hazardous Waste Reimbursement Grant.
“Anything we would’ve collected would have had to go on the HHW Reimbursement Grant and worked against us,” Cooper said. “So, I just started promoting the drop-off recycling program on the same day.”
The highest number of participants came from Punxsutawney with 30 registrants, and Brookville with 21 registrants.
The board approved to set the dates of the next HHW collections for May 7 and Sept. 10 of 2022.