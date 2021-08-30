REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority discussed plans for an upcoming grant application, which it will be using for a new truck, if awarded the funds, during its meeting last week.
The authority has already decided it will use the grant to purchase a new truck, which it has a quote for $287,000. During the discussion, Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper said the grant could be maxed out at $350,000 if they wanted to use the potential remaining money for another project.
The authority also discussed the need for some new recycling bins at some locations, and talked about this as a possible use for the grant money.
The newest containers were purchased in 2011, but some of the oldest ones still in use are from the early 1990s, according to the board.
“There’s some that are really, really bad that need to be scrapped,” said David Gordon, authority board chair.
The authority is currently in discussion with Waste Management about possibly renewing a glass recycling contract. The board has also been in contact with Owens-Illinois about possible glass recycling.
Glass containers are some of the oldest containers the authority has, as they were repurposed to be glass receptacles years ago. Since the new glass contract is still undecided, the board was unable to come to a decision on how to proceed with the containers.
“O-I would help us get to a lower cost program,” Gordon said.
Currently, the containers divide the glass by color, but if the authority starts working with O-I they won’t have to keep the glass separate, which will impact the containers they need to purchase.
“O-I’s not concerned about that… they use lasers and color optics and sift it out,” Gordon said.
The authority decided to max the grant out at $350,000 and include pricing on replacement containers in the application, because it determined the oldest containers will have to be replaced no matter what.