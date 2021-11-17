BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office will hold office hours the day after Thanksgiving to assist with military hunting licenses.
Those eligible for a military hunting license or doe license can come to the treasurer’s office at 155 Main St., room 212 for assistance. Office hours will be Friday, Nov. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We have had a tremendous response with this practice over the years. This is the 16th year in which we have opened the treasurer’s office on this day to help our local veterans,” said Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg.
Those planning to get their military license are asked to have leave papers, military ID, and LES statement. Even if someone is not eligible for a full military hunting license at the reduced rate, the office can still issue a military doe license.
If the Friday hours will not work for someone, they can call VanSteenberg so he can set up a different time with them to issue a license.
Those with any questions about the program prior to Nov. 26 can call the treasurer’s office at 814-849-1609. VanSteenberg can be contacted directly at 814-715-1746.