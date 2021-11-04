PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library welcomed Jefferson County Fair Queen Jordan Merritts to its Halloween parties last week, where she read some stories to the children.
The library held Halloween parties for each of the groups that meet throughout the week, welcoming Merritts to the “wees” and pre-K groups.
Children’s Coordinator Nina Test said there was a group party planned for each group from wees up to the teens, each with different crafts and activities.
Merritts read each group “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat!” by Lucille Colandro and then helped with some of the other activities planned for the day.
“She was our surprise special guest. We got to read them a story and continued to help out during the activities,” said Test.
Children also heard “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and “Skeleton Meets the Mummy” by Steve Metzger.
After the stories, children colored and wore their own Halloween mask and made crafts. The wees made a ghost craft and the pre-K group made a Frankenstein toilet paper roll.
Children in all the groups were also encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the parties.
The elementary and tween/teens groups played Halloween-themed ring toss games and activities with pumpkins. The elementary group labeled the different parts of a pumpkin as a craft and the tween/teens painted pumpkins. The tween/teens also got to make “potion bottles.”