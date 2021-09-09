BROOKVILLE — An inmate of the Jefferson County Jail is facing felony charges related to an incident where he allegedly struck a corrections officer.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Isaiah Michael Logue, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of assault by prisoner on facility employee –a second-degree felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the officer was dispatched to the jail for a report of an inmate assault of a corrections officer.
Once at the jail, the officer spoke to the victim, who was overseeing inmates as they took their medications. The victim alleged that after Logue took his morning medications, he turned to him and raised his fists. Logue then struck the victim with a closed fist on the side of the neck, just below the jawline.
The victim said Logue struck him a second time in the same spot before trying to run away. The victim allegedly charged Logue to stop him from hitting him, and fell when he turned to run. The victim was able to restrain Logue’s arms and call for assistance.
Logue was handcuffed and escorted to a bench without further incident.
When police arrived, Logue told the officer the victim looked at him with disrespect and gave him a “mean mug look,” according to the affidavit. Logue allegedly said “You have to give respect to earn respect,” and he felt disrespected by the victim, which was why he struck him.
Logue is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. He had a preliminary hearing the same day the court documents were filed, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.