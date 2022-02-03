BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have contracted with Mission Critical Partners, LLC, to develop a broadband internet strategic plan to determine the level of broadband service across the entire county, and to develop a roadmap for ensuring that areas currently unserved or underserved have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband.
The commissioners recognize that access to high-speed broadband internet services is critical for education, economic development, healthcare, and many other facets of life today and want to ensure that all county residents and businesses have adequate broadband services. To accomplish this, Mission Critical Partners staff will be reaching out to county stakeholders, including school districts, healthcare providers, businesses, residents and others to gather information about the current state of broadband services across the county to identify those areas most in need of improved service.
An online survey will also be developed, which can be accessed via the county’s website www.jeffersoncountypa.com. All residents, business operators, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and any other stakeholders are encouraged to access and complete the survey, which will only take about 10-15 minutes to complete, so officials are able to have the most accurate information possible for this planning effort. For people who are unable to access the county’s website, there will also be two group conference calls scheduled with Mission Critical Partners.
The first one is set for Feb. 8, from 6-7 p.m., and the second, Feb. 22, from 6-7 p.m. The dial-in number for both calls is 814-380-9900, passcode 18505#. Contact Scott Neal at 814-470-0189 or by email at scottneal@missioncriticalpartners.com with any questions.