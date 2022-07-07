DuBOIS — The 2022 Jim Eshelman Memorial Tennis Tournament, in its 27th year, will be serving up competition and fellowship this coming weekend in Treasure Lake for a great cause.
The tournament, named after Dr. Eshelman, who was a veterinarian in DuBois 30 years ago, raises funds for the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek and Clearfield County SPCA in Clearfield, said Libby Gray of DuBois.
Hosted by the Treasure Lake Tennis Association, the tournament will be held July 8-10 at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center near the Lakeview Lodge, with men’s and women’s singles and doubles, mixed doubles, men’s 50 and over singles and doubles, and high school boys and girls categories, according to the event flyer. The first 40 entries will receive a T-shirt.
This event usually draws in about 50 spectators, Gray said, from Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties, as well as out of state. People attend to participate or simply to watch some friendly competition.
Dr. Eshelman, an avid tennis player, donated generously to the community and gave his all to animals and playing on the tennis courts, said Gray.
Keeping this tournament going in his memory is another way to continue Eshelman’s legacy of giving back, she noted.
Food will be served during the tournament. Entry fees are $20 for one event and $30 for two, according to the flyer.
Checks can be made out to “Treasure Lake Tennis Association.” Call 814-375-1717 to enter.