PUNXSUTAWNEY — A dedication ceremony for the Punxsutawney Area High School track was held last Friday in honor of John F. Smith, a lifelong resident, former coach and asset to the school and wider community.
Smith’s family traveled from states away to attend the ceremony. The ceremony was emceed by Marc Hudock, a 1989 member of a relay team that ranked sixth in the nation.
“I’ve got a lot of honors throughout my life...I have to thank so many people, fellow teachers, coaches, student body, sports writers. There’s so many people involved, I didn’t do any of this by myself. I had unbelievable help, but the real help came from, and as I stated, the best kids are in your own backyard,” Smith said.
The first to speak on Smith’s accomplishments was 1994 PAHS graduate, Scott Curry, who is the current co-record holder of the 800-meter run. Curry called Smith a “beloved coach, teacher, friend, and citizen.”
“We do this to recognize the amazing time, talent and treasure he has shared with all of us so generously over the years,” Curry said.
Curry noted that Smith has four years as a student-athlete and 44 years teaching and coaching, putting in nearly 50 years to the school. Smith coached three different seasons while at the school, coaching cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.
“That’s over 120 seasons of coaching,” Curry said.
He then spoke to Smith’s talent saying he has coached students to championships across the state and country. Curry said none of Smith’s athletes were ever intimidated by the other teams they faced.
He said the PIAA recently posted all the results from the state championships dating to 1976. During this time, 160 AAA schools made appearances, which is the classification of large schools. Curry said despite Punxsutawney competing in this division, Smith had one of the best cross country programs in the state.
Of the 25-year period, Smith had the fourth best program in terms of record among all 160 schools competing, according to Curry.
“That’s not just a couple good classes every three or four years, that’s just not a lucky decade. That’s a quarter century of top level dominance at the state level. Absolutely phenomenal,” Curry said.
He said this shows what Smith is always fond of saying, “that the best kids are in your own backyard.” Curry followed by saying that the athletes feel they had the best coach in their backyard.
Curry said Smith cared and looked out for not only his athletes on his team, but for all of the thousands of children he taught in physical education and taught to swim in the summers. He said he saw the talent in every child.
“We want to make sure you know, Coach Smith, Mr. Smith, John, Smitty, how much we thank you for simply always being there in so many different ways, and continuing to be there for us today. Thank you and congratulations,” Curry said.
Smith was then presented with a commemorative relay baton that read “The John F. Smith Track” by members of the early 1970s alumni who were on his first team. The next commemorative baton identified Smith’s 1989 relay team that ran sixth fastest in the U.S. that year. Smith was then presented with a commemorative baton for the 1997 indoor relay team that had the second fastest time that year. Finally, he was presented with a gold stop watch for the 1977 cross country state championship.
School Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson then approached the podium to make the dedication official. She was pleased to announce the dedication following many setbacks in planning the event following the resurfacing of the track and the onset of COVID-19 last year.
“We thank you tonight. We celebrate you each and every day we are near or on this track. The track that is here tonight, you actually began setting the stage for and building 50 years ago. Thank you once again Coach Smith,” Depp-Hutchinson said.
Smith took to the microphone to thank everyone for the evening and recognition. He left everyone with a reminder before going to watch the Punxsutawney football game that followed the ceremony.
“When you watch that game, it’s not the score. It’s that great block, that great tackle, that great pass, that great catch. And when you see that kid in school or at home, you mention that, because it’s important,” Smith said.