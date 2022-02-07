ST. MARYS — St. Marys native and international award-winning author John Schlimm has released book no. 24 –his first children’s book with a timeless message, “The Star Jumped Over the Moon.”
Schlimm, also a Harvard-trained educator, artist and advocate, is widely known for several of his books, including “Five Years in Heaven,” “Extraordinary Dogs,” and “Moonshine,” among others.
“The Star Jumped Over the Moon” shares the story of an apple tree very special to Schlimm growing up in Straub Bear Run in St. Marys, said Schlimm.
“It saw almost every generation of my family on the Straub Brewery side pass by,” he said. “I loved that tree! I would climb it, sit under it, share secrets with with, gather its apples, and even hug it.”
The apple tree was unfortunately cut down, said Schlimm, around 15 years ago.
“Writing ‘The Star Jumped Over the Moon’ was my way of processing that loss, and better understanding what this special friend had meant to me,” he said.
The book conveys a timeless message, said Schlimm.
“All readers will find a part of themselves on these pages. In fact, readers will soon realize that they are the star that jumped over the moon!” he says.
This tiny star wakes up in a nest inside of an apple tree one day, Schlimm explained, not quite understanding “who, where, or why he is,” how everyone enters this world.
“I sought to portray, and empower, the ultimate heights to which recognizing and embracing our curiosity, imagination, natural gifts, challenges, and all that makes us different can lead.”
Schlimm wrote this story 15 years ago, he said, when the apple tree was cut down. He waited, though, more than a decade, until it was time to share it with the world.
The book was officially released Feb. 2.
The book’s illustrator, Susanna Covelli, accompanied Schlimm’s book with beautiful, bright and colorful illustrations.
Covelli is one of the best children’s book illustrators in the world, said Schlimm.
“My words and Susanna’s illustrations blended in a really beautiful and timeless way to pull the reader into a fantastic world,” he said.
Covelli included images meaningful to Schlimm, such as the curve in the apple tree’s trunk, Schlimm’s late rescue dog Little Coyote, as well as “forget-me-nots” in memory of his dear friend Sister Augustine, whom he wrote about in “Five Years in Heaven.”
“It is my hope that children, and readers of all ages, will take away whatever they most need in this moment of their lives from ‘The Star Jumped Over the Moon,’” said Schlimm.
“Within these pages, I offer many entry points for readers to connect. At its core, this is a story of friendship, of finding one’s self in a new and mysterious place, of realizing and embracing those things that make us different from everybody else — and also of dreaming and learning how our imaginations can take us to great heights,” he says.
Two activity zines related to the book can be downloaded for free by visiting https://johnschlimm.com/category/zines/, including The Star Jumped Over the Moon Activity Zine and The Imagination Generation Activity Zine.
“The Star Jumped Over the Moon” is available wherever readers prefer to buy their books, and at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall.