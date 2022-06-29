JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market officially kicks off today, lasting through Sept. 7 this year.
The time has changed, according to Co-Founder Stephanie Distler, with the market now running every Wednesday on Market Street from 4-7 p.m.
The “producer-only” market features fresh produce, garden items, local wine/spirits and food trucks and more, according to the Facebook page. The market takes place both inside and outside in Johnsonburg’s commercial historic district.
In partnership with the farmers’ and artisans’ market, also premiering this year is the “Rock the Block Music and Arts Festival” on Saturday, July 30, according to event Co-Founder Nancy Parana. The event will welcome the band “Holmes Street” from Kansas City, as well as vendors, food trucks, artisans and more to Market Street.
Pre-sales begin July 24. Tickets are $15.
Parana is “very excited,” she said, to see this event come to fruition.
Last year, the farmers’ and artisans’ market offered locally-sourced items like maple syrup, hanging baskets and produce from Big Maple Family Farms of Ridgway. The Johnsonburg Public Library also held a book sale, while tours were given of The Brick Block, an initiative of the Johnsonburg Community Trust, and local organizations were present to spread the word about their efforts.
Thus far, around 15-20 vendors are signed up to participate in this year’s market, Distler said.
Visit the Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market and “Rock the Block Music and Arts Festival” pages on Facebook for updates, ticket sales and further information.