JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on Aug. 16 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Jessica M. Smith, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of intimidating a witness/victim, a felony in the third degree, and one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Lori Beth Myers, 41, of Wilcox, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; one count of vehicle turning left, a misdemeanor; and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Savannah Marie Shaw, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continuedBreanna Rae Park, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with three felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance/contraband by inmate, a felony in the second degree; and one count of possession of contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $125,000.