JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings May 31.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.

  • Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility –a felony in the third degree; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.

Hearings continued

  • Mariah Jo Kennedy, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and is cited for use of tobacco in a school building. Bail was set at $2,500.

Hearings held

Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500.

