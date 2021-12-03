Gavel stock photo, dark

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

Nov. 24

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 4.

  • Marjorie S. Schurr, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.

Hearings continued

  • Destini Ann-Marie Damerst, 18, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Wayne Michael Mann, 51, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.

Hearings held

  • Jeremiah William Gallaher, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.

Dec. 1

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.

  • Mary M Launer, 62, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
  • Paul Gregory Hale, 53, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI), possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
  • James Raymond Iddings, 59, of Brockport, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
  • Tina Marie Herzing, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
  • Glen Edward Yonker, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.

Hearings continued

  • Cody James Armstrong, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.
  • Zachary Cole Reuscher, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.

Desiree Katheryne Vires, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.

