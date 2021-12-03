JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.
Nov. 24
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 4.
- Marjorie S. Schurr, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Destini Ann-Marie Damerst, 18, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Wayne Michael Mann, 51, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
Hearings held
- Jeremiah William Gallaher, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Dec. 1
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Mary M Launer, 62, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Paul Gregory Hale, 53, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI), possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- James Raymond Iddings, 59, of Brockport, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
- Tina Marie Herzing, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Glen Edward Yonker, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Cody James Armstrong, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Zachary Cole Reuscher, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Desiree Katheryne Vires, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.