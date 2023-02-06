JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Feb. 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 6.
- Adam Gregory Jones, 43, who is charged with default in required appearance, a felony in the third degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree and cited for prohibited uses –manufacture of gunpowder, fireworks, liquid gas, or other explosives. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Jonathan Allen Mitchell, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- David Leo McDowell-Chmelar, 24, of Buffalo, New York, who is charged with one misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, also a misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- William James Urmann, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.