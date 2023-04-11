JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings April 5.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arranged at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 1.
- Daryl John Goodrow, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Nicholas Paul White, 23, of Eldred, Pennsylvania, who is charged with four counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; four counts of criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the second degree; four counts of criminal mischief –damaging property, a felony in the third degree; four counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree; four counts of theft of secondary metal, a felony in the third degree; four counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree and four counts of conspiracy by theft of secondary metal, also a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jeffrey Allan Cabisca, 48, of Limestone, New York, who is charged with four counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; four counts of criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the second degree; four counts of criminal mischief –damaging property, a felony in the third degree; four counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree; four counts of theft of secondary metal, a felony in the third degree; four counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; four counts of conspiracy by theft of secondary metal, also a felony in the third degree; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jacob James Disshon, 21, of Sheffield, Pennsylvania, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; medical marijuana –additional violation of the medical marijuana act, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Leon James Campos, of Danville, Virginia, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set a $10,000.
Held for court
Daryl John Goodrow, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail is set at $5,000.