JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- Dade Zander Bullers, 24, of Marienville, who is charged with 31 third-degree felony counts of child pornography; 16 counts of photographing/filming/depicting on computer a child sex act –knowingly or permitting a child, a third-degree felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and contact/communication with a minor –sexual abuse. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Samantha Lane Trumbull, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- David R. Walters, 59, of Kane, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance -impaired ability, first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Patrick Raymond Donahue, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Stacey Lee Martin, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Melissa Jane Culp, 39, of Corsica, who is charged with two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Logan Allen Baumgratz, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Tyler Jordan Prechtl, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) -impaired, incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, who is charged with forgery –utters forged writing, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking, stolen property and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Candace Nicole Parks, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Kamonte M. Carter, 25, of McKeesport, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.