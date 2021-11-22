Gavel and book

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 17.

Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Brian Kurt Viglione, 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest/other law enforcement and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
  • Shannon Kristi McCoy, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jeffrey Dale Polaski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
  • Jordan Lee Bender, 29, of Ridgway, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI) and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Christopher Michael Pesce, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors – defendant is age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree, and indecent exposure. Bail was set at $10,000.

Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawn

  • Douceaymee Lopez-Alvarez, 34, of Jamestown, New York, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Charges of possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. Bail was set at $2,500.

Held for court

  • Ethan Lowell Prevatte, 20, of Bladenboro, North Carolina, who is charged with marijuana – small amount of personal use, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (DUI), and cited for traffic violations.
  • Leon James Campos, of Danville, Virginia, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
  • Duncan Whitney McMaster, 38, of Sewickley, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited with traffic violations.

Hearings continued

Emily Jane Hovatter, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment.

