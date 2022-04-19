JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings April 13.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 2.
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with two first-degree felony counts of burglary –overnight, accommodation, no person present; 15 felony counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; 15 second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; two first-degree misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; criminal mischief by damaging property; two first-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –burglary; two second-degree felony charges of criminal conspiracy engaging –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; two misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; 15 second-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –receiving stolen property; two second-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy engaging –criminal mischief by damaging property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Daryl John Goodrow, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with two first-degree felony counts of burglary –overnight, accommodation, no person present; 15 felony counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; two second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure; two counts of criminal mischief –damaging property; two first-degree felony counts of conspiracy by burglary, overnight accommodation, no person present; two counts of conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –receiving stolen property; two second-degree felony counts of conspiracy –criminal trespassing, breaking into a structure and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of conspiracy –criminal mischief, damaging property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Daryl John Goodrow, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with hinder apprehension/harbor or conceal, and obstructing law/other government.
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
- Mandy Brooke Barr, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brett Ashley Fields, 33, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn David Myslinski, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Wayne Michael Mann, 51, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance/the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Charles Henry Sherwood, 57, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance.
- Joshua John Anderson, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest.
Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawn
Robin B. Stahli, 54, of James City, who was cited for confined within premises of the owner. An application dog license/fees, penalties citation was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.