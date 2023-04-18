JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings April 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arranged at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 1.
- Devin James Ortz, 22, of Bradford, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor; driving impaired –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christopher Hamilton Graham, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with default in required appearance –a second-degree felony; escaping, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and resisting arrest/other law enforcement, also a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joshua Edward Knepp, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
Keesha Ann Odonnell, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –guardian/parent/other commits offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for simple assault. Bail was set at $2,500.