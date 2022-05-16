JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings May 11.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 3.
- Tiffanie Dawn Kurtz, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Maurissa Anne Curley, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- James Carl Wickwire, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Nathan Alfred Wood, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jonathan Taylor Maines, 23, of St. Petersburg, Florida, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.