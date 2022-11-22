JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- Shawn Michael Steffan, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for a traffic violation.
- Fred Joseph Grunthaner Jr., 61, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, first offense; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Charles John Magnusson, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person; making terroristic threats and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, who is charged with forgery –utters forged writing, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking, stolen property and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Joseph Leo Hollingshead, 40, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Todd Harold Stahli, 49, of Wilcox, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Tia Rose Bloom, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for the use of tobacco in a school building.
- James Richard Earl, 35, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Scott Lovell, 51, who is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a third-degree felony; one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and 10 counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Joseph Ralph Tettis, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jeffrey Paul Mackey, 40, of Lewis Run, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Jacob Michael Pearson, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Barbara Jean Marsh, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for corruption of minors.