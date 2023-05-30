JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings May 24.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Savannah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with hindering prosecution/apprehension, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Robin Scott Stahl, 60, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Tiffanie Dawn Kurtz, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
WithdrawnKeesha Ann Odonnell, 30, of Ridgway, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and was cited for harassment. All charges were withdrawn. Bail was set at $2,500.